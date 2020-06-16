One of the suspects accused of burning down a police station in Minneapolis arrested in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the suspects accused of burning down a police station in Minneapolis on May 28 was arrested in Breckenridge on Sunday.

Sources say the suspect is 22-year-old Dylan Robinson. He was caught in Breckenridge around 2 p.m. on Sunday in the parking of a Recreation Center located at 800 Airport Road by the ATF and U.S. Marshals.

The Breckenridge Police Department says they are unsure why Robinson was in Breckenridge or how long he has been in the state.

Robinson was brought to Denver on a fugitive hold out of Minnesota, where the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has filed arson related charges.

Those charges will be unsealed after Robinson’s first court appearance on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.