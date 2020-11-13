Susana Cordova resigns as superintendent of Denver Public Schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Susana Cordova announced Friday afternoon that she is resigning from her position as superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Cordova said she has accepted a job with the Dallas Independent School District as the deputy superintendent of Leading and Learning.

Cordova was appointed superintendent in December 2018. Before that, she spent 29 years holding various positions in the district.

“Thank you for your support over the last two years as we have weathered many challenges but also seen great success. I’m so proud of how Team DPS and the entire community comes together — no matter how high the hill — to lift up our schools and our children,” Cordova said in a statement.

During her time as superintendent, the district faced a number of challenges, including a teacher strike, budget cuts and the pandemic.

“Throughout all of this, we’ve invested in our classrooms and our teachers; strengthened our connections and collaboration with our educators and leaders; elevated equity as the defining value driving all of our work; and been boosted by our community’s historic and record-high support of our 2020 Bond and Mill Levy initiatives on this past Election Day,” Cordova said.

DPS has not yet announced plans for Cordova’s replacement.

Tiffany Choi, the president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, issued the following statement, in part:

“This year has been exceptionally difficult for students, educators, and parents. We understand that students and educators may be feeling a sense of uncertainty with the sudden structural change within the district. The health of our students and staff is still DCTA’s top priority during these uncertain times. We will continue to fight for safe, equitable, and sustainable learning environments. We look forward to working with DPS to find solutions to all of our challenges.”