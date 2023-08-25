DENVER (KDVR) — Friday was day one of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day event. Over a thousand registered walkers trekked 20 miles to raise money for cancer research.

And it was just about the perfect day to stamp out breast cancer by stomping on a 20-mile walk.

“Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, working to find a cure,” said Cati Stone, Susan G. Komen vice president of community health.

Friday was the first of three days where sponsored walkers donned in pink hit the streets.

“The 3-Day walk is where the breast cancer community comes together and walks 60 miles over three days, all with a common goal to raise funds to put an end to breast cancer forever,” Stone said.

Surviving breast cancer and working to help

Early Friday morning, folks gathered at the Hyatt Regency ballroom for a little stretching, listened to inspirational speakers and got motivated.

Nobody motivated the crowd more than Stone. She is a breast cancer survivor herself.

“Breast cancer changed my life in so many ways, but there is so much joy on the other side when you are pitching in to help other people,” Stone said.

Stone was a trial attorney when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. After her treatment and recovery, she was so motivated by her perspective that she changed career hats — the one she wears now is pink.

“I changed jobs because I wanted to come work at Susan G. Komen. And I wanted to make sure that everyone had access to the resources I had to detect and survive breast cancer,” Stone said.

It was indeed a good day to stomp out breast cancer.