DENVER (KDVR) — Deloitte’s holiday retail survey asked Denverites about the upcoming holidays. According to the results, shoppers in the Mile High City can expect it to start getting crowded in stores.

Money spent on the holidays is expected to go up this year, as many Denverties plan to spend more than usual this holiday season.

Holiday spending is expected to increase in Denver to $1,902, which is 15% higher than the national average spend.

This isn’t necessarily because Denverites are planning for more gifts, but because they’re expecting higher prices due to inflation, according to the survey.

While Denver is ready to spend this season, getting started early on holiday shopping may be harder.

According to Denver consumers, most of the holiday shopping is expected to be done in November.

Denver shoppers will spend about 28% of their holiday money in the last two weeks of November to start shopping for gifts. This time frame includes Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which 72% of shoppers plan to participate in.

That being said, you may get lucky with lines this year as much of the shopping is being done online. According to the survey, 65% of Denver consumers prefer to shop online and the majority prefer Cyber Monday over Black Friday.

While the weekend after Thanksgiving kicks off the general holiday shopping season, you have plenty of time before you need to finish.

Denver consumers usually spend 6.4 weeks on holiday shopping with popular shopping times going into early December.

If you haven’t started holiday shopping yet, you’re not alone. But you may be shopping at the most popular times if you start in late November to early December.