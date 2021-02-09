Survey shows there are 4 types of remote workers; which type are you?

DENVER (KDVR) — As a good chunk of Colorado’s workforce closes in on its first year of working remotely from home during the pandemic, there’s new research out showing how those employees are holding up.

According to the survey from the Martec Group, there are four specific types of remote employees.

The marketing and research firm identified the cohorts after posing a series of questions to 1,200 work from home employees.

What the group’s findings revealed was remote work is causing some unusual behaviors and emotions in a good portion of employees.

“I guess the surprise from our standpoint – is it wasn’t necessarily a one size fits all – if you’re a company trying to decide on back to work strategies, you certainly are probably going to have sort of a continuum of people – some that really need to get back to work,” explained Jim Durkin, founding partner of the Martec Group.

The four types of remote employees the group discovered include:

Thriving Employees (16%)

Job satisfaction, motivation, and company satisfaction actually improved during COVID-19; this group is more introverted than others

Hopeful Employees (25%)

Highest company satisfaction, but still struggling with mental health and focus/productivity

Discouraged Employees (27%)

Most significant decline in mental health, job satisfaction, etc.; this group is more extroverted than others

Trapped Employees (32%)

Lowest company satisfaction and mental health; miss socializing in the office

Information provided by the Martec Group

While each group differs, the one thing they all had in common was a concern over their mental health while working from home.

According to the survey, employees are struggling with stress, focus and productivity.

The research shows those three aspects jumped up by 40% during the pandemic.