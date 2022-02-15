Survey shows Denver teachers feel overworked, burned out and frustrated

DENVER (KDVR) — A new survey paints a picture of Denver Public Schools in crisis. This was put out by the District Accountability Committee, made up of parents and community members. They wanted to know how teachers and staff members were feeling, as more are deciding to leave.

Committee members say they wanted to better understand why so many teachers were leaving DPS. They came up with a list of nine questions, and they say the response was overwhelming and heartbreaking.

“So they are saying things like, ‘I’m tired, I’m overworked, I’m burned out. It is frustrating, heartbreaking and exhausting working in these conditions.’ Over and over throughout the entire survey, it is themes of, ‘I am at the end of my rope, I can’t take this any longer, please do something, please help. I can’t keep doing this,’” said Karen Mortimer, chairperson of the District Accountability Committee.

Within three days, the District Accountability Committee received 600 responses from teachers and staff members.

“The biggest suggestion the staff had overwhelmingly was please clear our plates and provide us more time,” Mortimer said.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero responded: “We remain intensely focused on supporting our educators and directing all of our available resources to our classrooms and campuses. Our teachers, principals, and school staff have been doing terrific work to educate and support our scholars throughout difficult and changing conditions. Since the survey was completed, we have deployed hundreds of the Central Office staff into our schools to support the wonderful work that our school staff does every day. I continue to stay closely connected to our educators through my time in schools and my frequent discussions with school leaders and my Teacher Advisory Council. Their input and feedback are incredibly valuable in informing the way we support and show our appreciation for our educators and the work they do on behalf of our scholars.”

But the District Accountability Committee believes more needs to be done to keep teachers.

“Things are on the upswing, things are improving, but the jury is still out as far as if that is going to be enough to stem the tide of exodus of educators from our system,” Mortimer said.

Sharon Battle’s son graduated from DPS. She also has a daughter who is a year from graduating.

“My son, who is in college now, he felt unprepared. He’s in his second semester of his freshman year. He didn’t feel prepared. So many of the teachers he needed aren’t available. It was difficult,” Battle said.

Battle said she is worried for future generations of DPS students.

“That’s my concern for the future, that we have enough teachers who are committed to the community, who understand culturally the folks you are dealing with, and who are available to be long-term teachers,” she told FOX31’s Deborah Takahara.

The committee presented its findings to the school board in January. Members admit this is not a problem unique to Denver. They said teachers all over are considering leaving education.

“They’re feeling abandoned, they’re feeling, ‘where is this help coming from?’ They need hope. They need to know the community has heard them and the community is taking action now. This is within the power of our community to tackle this. We think for educators to survive this, for them to see the light at the end of the tunnel, they need to know that the governor, the legislators, the city council, everyone in the community will say to them, ‘We’ve heard you, we’ve got you and help is on the way,’” Mortimer said.

The district says it will release the results of its staff survey in a couple of weeks.