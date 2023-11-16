DENVER (KDVR) — A recent survey from Empower found that Denver was the most desirable city to live in for workers in the U.S.

The survey examined data for 113 cities and surveyed 1,000 American workers about what priorities they have when it comes to deciding where to live.

The cost of living was the number one priority for American workers, by a long shot. They also wanted to be close to family and considered what employment opportunities were available in the area.

Other impactful considerations included crime, recreation, weather, home and rent prices.

Empower found that Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wichita, Kansas, and Springfield, Illinois; were the top three most affordable cities for working adults based on home prices, average income, cost of living and employment rates.

While no Colorado cities were listed in the top 20 most affordable cities for workers, Denver was the number one most desired city when it came to where working adults want to live.

Not far behind Denver were San Diego and New York City.

The survey analyzed the same type of goals for retired Americans. Colorado Springs was the 15th most affordable for retirees, but Las Vegas; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Pittsburgh; topped the list.

Retirees had similar priorities to those of most working Americans. But it found that where retirees want to live didn’t exactly align with what was most affordable for them.

The number one most desired city for retirees was San Diego, followed by Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Colorado Springs was the sixth most desired for retirees, and Denver was the ninth.