Survey: Denver gas prices rise once more

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver gas prices have risen once again according to GasBuddy’s local survey of 844 stations.

The survey shows Denver gas prices rose by 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging out to $3.02 per gallon. Denver’s gas prices have fluctuated quite a bit over the last decade. Take a look at the table below:

GasBuddy — Denver & National Gas Prices 2011-2020

The recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline not only increased demand in the states most affected, but nationally as well. Denver experienced an uptick in gas price as a result, and in the last month, local gas prices rose by 12.5 cents per gallon.

“With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark,” said GasBuddy Head of Analysis Patrick De Haan.

However, De Haan warns motorists gas prices will rise again as Memorial Day nears. AAA estimates 37 million Americans will be traveling for Memorial day, driving up gas demand and prices.

