Survey: Boulder residents are more concerned about climate change than most Americans

BOULDER, Colo. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled statistics about how people in Boulder feel about climate change using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

The data is from a survey conducted in 2020.Climate change, despite impacting everyone in some way, is a deeply divisive issue, particularly with regard to how much responsibility should be placed on human behavior and to what degree the U.S. government should step in to mitigate our role in the crisis.

Age, race, political affiliation, and geography are just some of the factors that contribute to differing, often opposing attitudes on climate change. For instance, Gen Zers and millennials are more willing to give up fossil fuels than older generations, and Democrats, across all other demographic splits, are more likely to view climate change as a top political priority than Republicans.

Roughly 82% of Democrats see climate change as a critical threat compared to just 16% of Republicans.Even in Republican regions walloped by extreme climate-related weather events like droughts, fires, heat waves, and tropical storms, there is still resistance to phasing out fossil fuels, which scientists iterate is essential to climate crisis mitigation.

Boulder climate opinions

77.1% think global warming is happening

64.1% think global warming is caused mostly by humans

— 7.1% greater than national average

70.4% are somewhat/very worried about global warming

— 7.4% greater than national average

75.3% think global warming will harm future generations

— 4.3% greater than national average

46.4% think global warming will harm them personally

— 3.4% greater than national average

— 3.4% greater than national average

Metros where the most people think global warming is happening

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA: 84.4% think global warming is happening Ithaca, NY: 83.0% Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA: 82.7% Urban Honolulu, HI: 82.5% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA: 82.2%

Metros where the fewest people think global warming is happening

Cullman, AL: 49.4% think global warming is happening Point Pleasant, WV-OH: 50.7% Central City, KY: 52.0% Craig, CO: 53.3% Gillette, WY: 53.6%