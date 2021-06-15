Survey: 44% of vaccinated Coloradans will avoid unvaccinated friends, co-workers

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s new research out highlighting Coloradans’ comfort levels when it comes to friends and colleagues who are vaccinated and those who are not.

MiBioSource.com surveyed 3,400 vaccinated Coloradans and asked them about how they feel when it comes to coming into contact with those who choose not to be vaccinated.

It turns out 44% of Coloradans say moving forward, they will avoid linking up with friends and colleagues who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

“People’s bubbles, if you didn’t follow the rules of the bubble, you got kicked out of the bubble, right? Or some people never had bubbles so I can see this as being a very philosophical dividing thing and can see how this would be of concern,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at UCHealth.

While 44% of Coloradans feel strongly about unvaccinated friends and colleagues, the national average is hovering around 48%.

Maryland has the highest figure with 65%, according to the survey and rural Idaho has the lowest with about 11%.

The same survey shows 1 in 3 Denver residents support incentives to get vaccinated.