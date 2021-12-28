Surveillance video shows shooting spree gunman at Lakewood tattoo shop

DENVER (KDVR) — Surveillance video from a business next to Lucky 13 Tattoo shows the gunman who killed four people during a shooting spree exiting his van and walking into and out of the shop.

In the video, you can see the suspect carrying a rifle. He walks into the shop and then walks out just 10 seconds later.

The video then shows him get into a full-size black van and drive away.

Police say one person was shot and killed inside the shop. FOX31 has learned that person was Danny “Dano” Scofield, who worked there. The 38-year-old tattoo artist was the father of three children.

This incident was one in a series of shootings around the Denver and Lakewood area Monday that killed a total of five, including the gunman. He was shot and killed by police near the Belmar shopping center.