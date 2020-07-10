Surveillance video captures man breaking into Denver garage, home while family sleeps

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was caught on home surveillance video going into a garage and stealing a family’s vehicle. That family says the suspect also came into their house while they were sleeping.

The theft happened early Wednesday morning near the intersection of East Bayaud Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard. Video surveillance shows a man driving slowly through an alley around 5:15 a.m. He then approaches a garage door that was left slightly open.

“I think that being propped up a little bit had him intrigued by our particular property,” said Jeff DePaola, the homeowner.

The man is captured clearly looking under the garage door before going around the corner to an unlocked gate. He was able to get into the backyard and then into the house through an unlocked door.

DePaola says the man took his wife’s purse with car keys to their 2016 Porsche Cayenne in the garage.

More video surveillance shows the man inside the garage, going through drawers and loading up the SUV before taking off. He’s also seen driving his own vehicle away before returning to the garage.





“He just went through the entire garage, top to bottom. It’s just crazy. He got as much as he could in that car,” said DePaola.

DePaola says this is the second time in a matter of months they’ve been the victims of a car theft. In April, his daughter’s vehicle was stolen while parked on the street. In that case, police say the suspect found the keys after breaking into a nearby vehicle.

“The crazy part about that is they left the car about a block and a half away a few days later,” said DePaola.

Police say it’s unclear whether the two cases are connected. DePaola says he believes the thieves are acting on opportunity and not necessarily targeting their home.

“We will step up our efforts here. Our back gate will be locked, we are going to add another camera and alarm system to the doors and windows so it won’t happen again,” said DePaola.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

In order to protect your vehicle, Denver police recommend always locking your car, rolling up windows and taking keys. Do not leave belongings in the car. Tips to protect your home include locking all doors and windows as well as securing windows or sliding doors with wooden dowels. Police also say consider installing an alarm system.