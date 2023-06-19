DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will employ surveillance technology along the Interstate 70 express lanes in the mountains to monitor drivers who run afoul of the rules.

The technology includes sensors, cameras and software, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which said Colorado will be the first to use it.

“These elements will work together to identify vehicles that are weaving in and out of the lane, using the lane when it’s closed or driving an oversized vehicle in the lane,” CDOT said in a release. Oversized vehicles include those with more than two axles or longer than 25 feet.

The express lanes were designed to relieve congestion for high-country travelers on peak periods like holidays and weekends. The rest of the time, they are closed and operate as shoulders.

CDOT warned that violating the rules endangers everyone else on the interstate.

“These violations are not only dangerous, they are illegal,” CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover said in a statement. “We want motorists to arrive at their destinations safely, and we want to send a message that life-threatening bad behavior will not be tolerated.”

I-70 express lane violators to be fined

Enforcement starts Wednesday on the westbound express lanes from Idaho Springs to U.S. 40 — although Colorado has ultimate plans to apply the penalties on all express lanes in the state.

Warnings will be issued at first. But starting July 21, violators will get fines. A first offense costs $75, but only if it’s paid within 20 days of receipt. After that, the penalty jumps to $150.

Offenders will be notified by mail at the vehicle’s registered address.

Lawmakers authorized the enforcement technology during the 2022 legislative session, CDOT said.