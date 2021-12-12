Surgeon dies in small plane crash in northern Colorado

An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials have released the name of a 46-year-old Steamboat Springs man who was killed when his plane crashed at the top of Emerald Mountain in northern Colorado.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Dr. Clint Devin was flying into Steamboat Springs from Cody, Wyoming, when he crashed Friday evening. He was the only one on board.

Devin, who grew up in Laramie, Wyoming, was an orthopedic surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash in the next several weeks.