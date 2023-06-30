DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s week of announcing some major decisions ended with a ruling on a case from right here in Colorado.

The high court sided with web designer Lorie Smith, citing the right to free speech in her case , which she filed saying she did not want to create messages from LGBTQ couples.

Smith and her team hail Friday’s decision as a victory for free speech, while state leaders are concerned about what this means for groups often discriminated against.

“Today’s decision in 303 Creative permits businesses to turn away customers because of who they are,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. He held a press conference with LGBTQ community members shortly after the decision was announced Friday.

Smith praised the ruling.

“Today, I am incredibly grateful for the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling today that says that I am free to create custom designs consistent with my beliefs without the fear of Colorado punishing me,” Smith said.

LGBTQ community worries of domino effect

Both sides involved in 303 Creative vs. Elenis expressed strong reactions after the ruling, citing the right to free speech covered by the First Amendment. Members of the LGBTQ community in Colorado fear the decision will have a domino effect on businesses that don’t want to serve people of different backgrounds.

“For 50 years, settled law and common decency said that when a business opens its doors to the public, that business should be open to all. A core principle that is at the heart of how we treat one another. Today, the court said that doesn’t matter anymore,” said Rex Fuller, CEO of the Center on Colfax.

Weiser shared similar thoughts.

“The court’s decision creates a First Amendment exception, or a loophole, to this basic principle that we have celebrated: that any business who opens up his or her doors has to serve all comers. We’re going to work to limit the impact of that loophole as much as possible, but from what we have seen thus, we don’t see any need to change the nature of our anti-discrimination laws,” Weiser said.

No LGBTQ site design was requested in this case

Smith’s legal team said her argument was always against creating messages she does not agree with.

“The Supreme Court agreed that Lorie works with everyone, including those who identify as LGBT, and her decisions to create speech always turns on what the message is, not who requests it,” said Kristen Waggoner, general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom, who represents Smith.

A couple did not request a site design in the case, leading Weiser to say the Supreme Court should never have ruled on the matter without a basis.