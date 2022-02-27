DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver community showed support to Ukrainian Coloradans Sunday at Transformation of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church’s Divine Liturgy services.

“There are so many other people who have joined up in solidarity this weekend and it’s special to see that,” church member Zachary Elgelbert said.

Community member James Foy is close friends with a first-generation Ukrainian in Colorado. He decided to search for a Ukrainian church to attend Sunday services and found Transfiguration Denver’s website.

“There are people dying,” Foy said. “There was a gentleman standing next to me at mass and he broke down in tears. There’s times to show up and to show up underneath other people’s terms. You come to their heart and you say, ‘I got you.’”

For Colorado Ukrainian Marina Dubrova, support means a lot right now. It’s what she’s trying to do for her friends and loved ones in Ukraine.

“We put them on a schedule to call and text them every hour or every two hours and they have to inform us that they’re still alive,” Dubrova said. “We’re all in disbelief. We came yesterday to demonstrations in the front of the Capitol and we saw how much support we had. It’s very emotional and at the same time we feel strong.”

At the request of Bishop Benedict, the church is asking people to support their military chaplains in Ukraine. The church has a GoFundMe set up to donate.