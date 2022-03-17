DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport expects annual passenger traffic to reach 100 million in the next 8 to 10 years. Right now, the airport has six four-car trains but can increase up to seven four-car trains during peak times but plans to add dozens more.

The bad news? DIA said supply chain issues have pushed the expected delivery date of the new train cars to February of 2023, which is when the first four new trains should arrive. All 26 new train cars are expected by Oct. 2023.

“This delay was not welcome news. We are aware of the issues that our aging train cars are having and our crews are doing the best they can to keep these cars and associated systems in working condition for the comfort of passengers,” added Washington.

“We have a well-rounded plan to increase capacity throughout the entire airport and replace aging infrastructure and that includes the train to the gates,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “We currently have 31 train cars and 16 of those are 29 years old and have exceeded their useful life with more than 1.4 million miles. By replacing those 16 cars and adding 10 more, we can ensure our train system is in prime condition while increasing capacity today and again in the future when passenger numbers warrant.”

DIA said Phase 2 of the Great Hall Project is on time and on budget and will be complete by mid-2024.