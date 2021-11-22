Supply chain crisis hurts longtime Denver turkey giveaway

DENVER (KDVR) — The supply chain disruptions are impacting a beloved Thanksgiving Day tradition in the Mile High City. For almost 20 years, the Epworth Foundation has provided Thanksgiving Day baskets full of food to families in need in Denver.

The longstanding effort is in honor of “Daddy” Bruce Randolph who used to feed families on Thanksgiving Day. But this year, major retailers told the foundation they did not have enough supply to fill their order of 7,500 turkeys along with traditional sides.

Instead, this year the group decided to raise funds and hand out $35 gift cards. So far they have given away 5,500, however, their goal is 7,500. Adding to the organization’s challenges, they can usually raise money for the turkey giveaway after the holiday and pay the retailer even weeks after Thanksgiving. This year though because they are purchasing gift cards, they must have the money upfront.

To help with funding for gift cards this year, they accept a variety of forms of monetary donations. Electronic donations can be made on their website.

Individuals can also send a text to donate – text the word “give” to 1-844-967-4049. Individuals can also visit the Epworth church to drop off donations in the form of checks or cash.

Also, new this year, the first-ever Thanksgiving Day feast in honor of Randolph. It is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 1865 Bruce Randolph Ave. Volunteers will be serving a warm and nutritious turkey dinner to anyone who attends.