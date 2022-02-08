Superior to bypass reservoir to combat smoky water

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Water in Superior is still tasting and smelling like smoke one month after the Marshall Fire. The town’s public works department announced that they are bypassing the reservoir to get to the bottom of the problem.

Over the last few weeks, water samples in Superior have been tested by experts at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University. According to Alex Ariniello, the town’s public works director, the results detected light to moderate smoke in the water. However, he said further analysis shows the water is not toxic and is safe to drink, but complaints are still rolling in.

That smoky taste and odor was a problem for Laura Skladzinky, a town trustee in Superior. Nearly three weeks ago the Problem Solvers interviewed her about her concerns regarding the water. She told FOX31 on Jan. 20 that she’s received dozens of complaints from residents about the water and has been tuned in, working with officials to get the problem solved.

FOX31 interviewed Skladzinky on Feb. 4, and she said the complaints are still happening.

“I’m getting numerous emails and Facebook messages every day from people saying there’s sediment in my water, there’s a smoky smell in my water or even some really concerning messages of the water is hurting my skin or causing them to cough,” Skladzinky said.

She said she’s installed a special filtration system in her house to alleviate the smoke, which worked, but it cost her $2,000. Skladzinky said that’s cash residents shouldn’t have to fork over from their own pockets.

“I’m not going to give up on making sure that we get good water for the whole town,” Skladzinky declared.

The town trustee has been working with the public works department to try and resolve the problem, which is likely ash from the Marshall Fire.

“Right now, there’s a layer of ash on the banks of the reservoir and we hope to be vacuuming that out over the next week or so,” Ariniello said.

As utility director, Ariniello announced last week that for now, the town will avoid using the reservoir, which is likely the source of the odor and off-taste.

“There is smoke in the water,” Ariniello said. “Longer term, how do we get the ash out of the reservoir? And that’s a bigger issue.

While crews work to figure it out, the town’s water will now go directly from the Northern Water Pipeline to their treatment plant. Ariniello said the bypass is a temporary fix that will hopefully allow crews to determine if the reservoir itself is contaminated, pinpointing the issues. It will also allow them to find a permanent solution, which Ariniello said could take months.

“We’re asking for patience. This is a minor issue compared to what some Superior residents have lost, which is everything. This is another issue we have to deal with as a result of the fire and we’re learning a lot of these things as we go,” Ariniello said.

He added that it will likely take a full week for residents to notice a change, if any, to their water supply. The bypass began last Thursday, so most should notice a difference by this week. If not, you’re asked to report the smell or odor to the department.

Residents can also pick up free bottled water at the Superior Community Center.