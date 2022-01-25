They lost everything in the fire – except 2 snowplows

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — George Kupfner and his dad owned a fleet of snowplows that burned in the Marshall Fire. On one of two plows left, George sprung into action Tuesday when snow blanketed the town of Superior.

“What goes through my mind right now is that there is a lot of people that are affected by this and I’m just giving back to my community,” Kupfner said.

Nearly all of their snowplow fleet was burned and destroyed in the Marshall Fire. All that’s left of most of them are scarred steel skeletons. Eight of them at their property in the burn zone are hardly recognizable.

“I look at these trucks and this is heartbreaking. This is how we make a living,” George said as he surveyed the twisted metal and wires.

Tuesday’s snow was one of the few since the fire just before the new year. And just like that, the Kupfners were back at plowing streets and not giving up hope.

“Best thing I was taught to do was just put your head down and grit through it and just go back to work,” George said.

Two plows are still working, fueled by the Kupfners’ resiliency and faith.

“Bless the good Lord. I still have job and we have a roof over our head,” George said as snow continued to fall. The Kupfners said they will do whatever it takes to keep going and keep the streets open.

“We’re a community. We’ve got to stick together through this,” George said.

On the family’s property, shed after shed was filled with equipment the family used to repair machines and build parts as needed. Their storage property seemed like a self-sufficient city, now burned and destroyed.

The Kupfners also lost their own homes. And they still keep going, planning to rebuild for the people of Superior.