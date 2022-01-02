Superior residents hike into burn area to check out their homes

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Crowds of people gathered at the Oerman-Roche Trailhead in Superior Sunday to get a look at the destruction from the Marshall Fire.

A scorched car still sits on the edge of the parking lot, and the hill offers a good view of the burn area below. That is also where some of the affected residents are parking to hike in to see their homes and pick up some of their belongings.

“I got one thing of files, so I can do some work. I got work clothes,” Grace Fan said, who lives in downtown Superior.

Her home was damaged but not destroyed. “The front windows were blown out. But pretty much it’s just the master bedroom that’s a mess,” she said.

She and her friends took pictures that showed her home was still standing and the homes across the street were leveled.

“I feel incredibly lucky,” Fan said.

Community members seem struck by the randomness of what burned and what didn’t.

“You feel relief that you were spared,” Roxanne Ross said.

The destruction from the fire is evident, but the emotional toll now feels almost as great.

“It’s absolutely devastating. This is my favorite place in this world, and this is my community,” Kara Lentz said through tears.