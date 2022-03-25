LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly three months since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than a thousand homes and other commercial buildings, frustration is building for locals who want to rebuild their homes, on their existing lots. Unfortunately, the process is different depending on which city you happen to be in.

For many, it’s the debris removal that was the sticking point, now as lots begin to be cleared rebuilding fees are yet another hurdle.

Danielle Fagan’s home of 16 years in Louisville was reduced to rubble in the Fire.

“That’s our home like there’s nowhere else for us to be that’s where we want to be,” said Danielle Fagan. “It’s such an overwhelming process that people are just being pushed out by the financial, emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion of this whole process.”

Fagan is temporarily renting a place in downtown Louisville so her kids can be close to their friends and school.

“Once these homes get their debris removed, I think just being able to see like new and not see that the rubble is going to be healing to be able to move forward a little bit, more every day,” Fagan said.

The additional fees are another roadblock in the rebuilding process. According to the City of Louisville website, for a home with a $700,000 evaluation, the added building fees ramp up the total by another $25,000.

“It just kind of makes your jaw drop really because there is that huge fee and then there are all these other hidden fees I think that we probably aren’t completely aware of,” said Fagan. “So the whole process is very, very daunting and scary.”

Next door Superior’s mayor and Town Board of Trustees have eliminated all town sales tax and about half of building permit fees.

“We couldn’t waive all of the sales and use taxes because a portion of that goes to the state, county, RTD, and other entities,” Mayor Clint Folsom said.

Folsom said he’s putting a call out to other state and county agencies to also remove tax on rebuilds and to make the reduction in fees even greater.

“Feels like we have a lot of envy for superior residents,” Fagan said. “If Louisville could do the same. I know they’re trying hard. But it would just be it would feel like such a relief. That’s a huge stressor.”

Folsom said he hopes this provides some relief but understands that rebuilding will take years, during which some locals may choose to move on.

“Initially, I think that was definitely the desire [of community members] to stay in the community. But I think as time goes on, people are going to have to be making decisions about how quickly they can [and] want to get back to some sort of normal, and for some, that means buying a place in perhaps another area,” said Folsom.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Louisville about the possibility of reducing or removing fees but have not heard back. However, their website has a worksheet that explains how to calculate re-build fees for Marshall Fire Homes.

“I think the intention is there. I think that their hearts are in the right place. I do. I just think that everybody is overwhelmed,” Fagan said.