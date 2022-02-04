Private debris removal to begin in Superior on Monday

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting Monday, homeowners in Superior can start debris removal from their burned homes if they have a permit.

The Problem Solvers are told it will take much longer for coordinated debris removal by Boulder County. Superior Trustee Neal Shah said it could take up to a year, and he said that is way too long.

“What we’ve heard from the county is they want it to go faster. But we have not seen any actual actions that they are taking to make it go faster,” Shah said.

Shah said the City of Superior is being told it could take up to a year for coordinated Boulder County debris removal. There is no schedule yet made for how the collection process will take place in various areas, Shah added.

The waiting has been grueling as owners who lost property continue sifting through the rubble. On Friday, Brooke Sutherland was getting help from Samaritan’s Purse volunteers. They are hoping they can help find her late grandmother’s treasured cameo ring.

For now, people are only allowed to pull a few things from what is left of their homes. But starting Monday, people will begin receiving permits for private debris removal.

Meanwhile, the volunteers are trying to ease the pain at least a little.

“When we help them find those little precious mementos, it means a lot to the homeowner and it actually helps take another step in the recovery process,” Samaritan’s Purse spokesperson Lorenzo Torres said.

Samaritan’s volunteers will now be staying a little longer, because help will be needed a little longer. And for that, Sutherland is grateful.