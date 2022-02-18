Superior debris removal permits coming soon for Marshall Fire victims

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — For more than a month, Karla Bennet has been trying to get permission to remove debris from her property in Superior.

Her home was one of the hundreds burned down by the Marshall Fire in Superior. The next big step to rebuilding is to get the debris removed. But she has not been able to get permission from the city to do so.

“Nothing’s happened since then. We’re really emotionally struggling with this process and we’re in a crisis here,” Bennett said.

Bennet turned in the application more than a month ago. Her builder is ready to start, but can’t, with the debris in the way.

The Town of Superior announced recently it would start issuing permits, but only a handful have been granted.

The Problem Solvers asked the town’s board of trustees what was taking so long. Trustee Ken Lish said there were environmental questions they were trying to answer.

“We’ve gotten past that initial learning curve. We are getting over that hump and I think we are at that moment where you are going to see the floodgates open and these permits are going to get all approved in a very short order going forward,” Lish said.

And just before the fire, there was a new company that had just taken over issuing permits.

On Friday, Lish told the Problem Solvers, only three of 30 or so permits had been granted for debris removal. But next week, Lish said many of the permits should be approved. Some perhaps in a matter of hours.

That is good news for Bennet and so many others in a neighborhood reduced to rubble. She plans to start her cleanup as soon as that long-awaited permit is in hand.