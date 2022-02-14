Superior building code may require EV charging outlets

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — New building codes for homes in Superior could be adopted as early as Monday night.

“Ultimately these changes are designed to save people money over time on their utilities,” Mayor Clint Folsom said.

Among other things, new homes could require greater wall and attic insulation and more efficient heating systems. Indoor sprinklers were required in a previous code. But pre-wiring homes for garage charging stations for electric vehicles is something new that has homeowners upset.

For Bob McLaren, who lost his home in Old Town Superior, he’d like Superior to stick to the old building code at least for now. That code, he said, is a little more lenient than the new code being considered.

“The difference is they are going to require electric outlets for cars we don’t own. I’m also hearing that i’’s going to require a house with a full sprinkler system, which will be a substantial amount of money,” McLaren said.

The city said internal sprinklers would more than likely not have helped save a home in the Marshall Fire, but they are still recommended. McLaren and his wife feel the town is financially pressuring them more than necessary during a disaster.

Bob Rodelli, who lives nearby, is also worried. His family lost two homes here and has not been able yet to make plans on building another.

“We have a lot of concerns. We don’t know what they are going to do here. I would like very much to rebuild my and my sister’s house,” Rodelli said.

Six weeks have passed since the fire, and there’s no new construction yet. But a vision of what the next generation of homes might look like here could come as soon as Monday night, when homeowners were expected to voice their opinions at an in-person meeting.

The mayor said town leaders were already on the path to changing the code before the Marshall Fire. Many surrounding communities have already adopted new more stringent codes.

Superior’s code is not a done deal, and it could even be tabled indefinitely.