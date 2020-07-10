Superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools is leaving to work in Kentucky

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools announced in a letter on Friday that he would be leaving the district to become the Commissioner of Education for the Kentucky State Board of Education.

Superintendent Jason Glass was hired by the district in 2017.

Read full letter:

Dear Jeffco Public Schools Community,

It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that the Kentucky State Board of Education announced today that I would be the next Commissioner of Education. The pull to Kentucky is strong. While I have lived in Colorado for almost 17 years, Kentucky is the place I grew up and where family is.

Our family has loved living in Jeffco and our children have received an exceptional education thanks to Jeffco Public Schools. I have loved working with the incredibly talented people throughout this organization and will miss the powerful commitment to quality and community that I have seen and learned from in Jeffco. Above all else, we are grateful.

Going forward, I will be working with the Board of Education and our Cabinet team through the transition process. My contract specifies that I remain as superintendent for 60 days from notification and I plan to be fully working and supporting our organization in that capacity until early September. During this time, the Board of Education will be determining their transition plan and the steps they will take to search for a new superintendent. They will be communicating their decisions with all of us once known.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent – it has been a tremendous professional honor and Jeffco has had a powerful and positive impact on my family and me.

Kind regards,

Jason E. Glass

Superintendent & Chief Learner

Jeffco Public Schools