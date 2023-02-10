GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Is it possible to cook up super healthy foods for your Super Bowl party that are super delicious?

If you ask Jennifer Peters, she will say the answer is yes. She is the owner of Just Be Kitchen in Greenwood Village.

“Yes, we’re 100% gluten, grain, refined sugar and dairy free. We basically take traditional comfort foods and then we convert them into healthier versions,” Peters said.

Buffalo cauliflower wings, buffalo chicken dip and candied jalapeño poppers wrapped in bacon are just a few examples of traditional Super Bowl foods that are actually very easy and healthy alternatives to make.

“You just have to be conscious of the ingredient labels that you’re using, so if you’re using something instead of making a hot sauce at home, if you’re using a hot sauce, look and make sure it doesn’t have any sugar in it. Look to see it doesn’t have any gluten added into it. Look for any chemicals in it,” Peters said.

Peters also said to try to avoid food ingredients like gluten, refined sugars and dairy. And not just on Super Bowl Sunday.