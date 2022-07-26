DENVER (KDVR) — Jordan Waddy appeared in a Denver courtroom Tuesday to be advised of the charges he is facing stemming from a controversial police shooting in LoDo.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged the 21-year-old with three counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and one count of third-degree assault.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 17, Waddy allegedly was part of an altercation at 20th and Larimer streets in Denver’s LoDo entertainment district. When officers approached to break up the fight, Waddy allegedly made a motion and police suspected he had a gun. Police shot and injured Waddy. Seven bystanders were also injured.

Officers recovered a loaded firearm from the scene.

Police have released images of the shooting scene but have yet to make body camera video public.

The Denver District Attorney’s office is reviewing whether the officer’s actions were legally justified in a separate investigation.

Bond for Waddy was set at $10,000 cash surety during Tuesday’s hearing. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 24.