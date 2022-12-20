BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildland fire started from a structure fire on Sunshine Canyon Road Monday afternoon has grown to 19 acres in size by noon on Tuesday.

The city’s office of emergency management said a flyover estimated the fire’s size which is approximately 40% contained. The department said there are 60 firefighters working on the blaze.

The structure fire was reported in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive around 2 p.m. Monday and evacuations were ordered for the Pine Brook Hill area.

Boulder OEM reported Tuesday that one residence in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon Drive was lost and one residence on Bristlecone Way sustained damage.

Sunshine Canyon Drive is Mapleton Avenue through the city of Boulder but turns into Sunshine Canyon Drive up into the foothills, around Mount Sanitas.

An evacuation shelter set up was closed as the city said evacuees had all found places to go during the fire.

Part of Sunshine Canyon Drive has closed as well as Linden Avenue around the blaze.

According to the National Weather Service, the winds are calm in Boulder County which should help firefighters continue to battle the flames.

