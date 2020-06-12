Sunrise Splash Park to open June 15

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The city of Greeley announced on Friday that Sunrise Splash Park at 325 12th St. will open on Monday, June 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The city’s second splash park that is located at Island Grove Regional Park will remained closed for ongoing site improvements. Officials are hoping to reopen this location by June 20.

Park restrooms will be open during splash park hours only.

Greeley officials say visitors should bring adequate water and hand sanitize. Additionally, visitors should avoid groups of 10 or more people.

Anyone with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms should not enter or use city facilities including splash parks.

Officials encourage people to enjoy Greeley’s general park areas, trails, trailheads and the outdoors while following state and federal guidance by wearing cloth masks and practicing social distancing.

For city updates on the response to the pandemic, changes in operational practices and other up-to-date information, click here.