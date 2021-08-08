Sunday: Denver has the 2nd worst air quality of any major city in the world

DENVER (KDVR) — Poor air quality plagued Denver and other neighboring communities again on Sunday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m. (mountain time) on Sunday, Denver had the second worst air quality of any major city in the world.

The Mile High City’s Live Air Quality Index was listed as ‘Unhealthy’.

According to IQAir, the pollution concentration in Denver on Sunday morning was eight times above the World Health Organization’s exposure recommendation level.

An Ozone Action Alert Day also was issued by the the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council for the Front Range effective 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Suggested health and safety recommendations for anyone who’s in Denver on Sunday include: wearing a mask, running an air purifier, closing your windows to avoid dirty outdoor air and to avoid outdoor exercise at all cost.

If you do need to venture out on Sunday, experts said the best times to do so are in the early morning hours or at night when conditions are better.

More smoke is expected to impact Denver’s air quality on Monday.