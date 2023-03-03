COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Suncor has issued a warning of flares and noise as it prepares to restart two plants that have been shut down for months.

The company said it will be restarting Plant 1 and Plant 3 over the coming weeks and to expect possible flaring and noise during the process. It said no action is needed as the flares and noise are expected.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be safely and steadily increasing production with an expected return to full operations by late March,” the company told FOX31 Friday.

Suncor restarted Plant 2 on Feb. 9 and issued the same warning prior to the event.

The refinery announced its closure in late December, blaming extreme winter weather for equipment damage. Around that time, fires were reported, hurting two employees.

The company said it continuously monitors air quality in the area through CCND Air and its fenceline monitoring system.

The cause and issues linked to the shutdown are still under investigation.