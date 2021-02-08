Sun Valley outdoor art projects looking for artists

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado artists are invited to submit ideas for two new public art projects in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Denver.

Denver Public Art is calling for proposals for the outdoor art projects that improve streetscapes and reflect the Sun Valley community.

“Artworks could be created using diverse media including sculpture, light, sound and in-ground mosaic applications,” says the the Denver Public Art webpage. “Works that are innovative, inspiring, reflect the diverse cultures in the area and help to connect the neighborhood are desired.”

A gateway or beacon for the Lakewood Gulch Trail entrance in Rude Park is proposed for one potential site.

The second site is a planned festival street that will be reconstructed on W. 10th Avenue to Bryant Street, which leads to Riverfront Park.

Applications for both projects will be accepted through March 22.

Funding from comes from the City of Denver’s 1% for Public Art Ordinance.