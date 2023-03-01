FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) — Three employees and one former employee of Summit County School District were indicted and accused of failing to report child abuse at Summit Middle School.

Specifically, the allegations involve ignoring reports from several students of inappropriate touching by a teacher, according to an indictment.

That teacher, Leonard Grams, was later charged with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Principal Greg Guevera, 45, counselor Maureen Flanagan, 48, HR specialist Amanda Southern, 48 and former HR director Grant Schmidt, 55, were indicted.

The incident at Summit Middle School

According to the indictment, in late September 2021, a student reported to Flanagan, her counselor, that Grams had inappropriately touched her during PE class.

Later, in October, two other students came forward and alleged the same thing. An inquiry by Southern and Schmidt was launched and included interviews with the three students, as well as Grams. It was closed after two days.

“[Schmidt and Southern] believed that [the students] were not credible with their version of events,” the indictment said.

At one point, the indictment said Schmidt noted he had concerns that Grams would be presumed guilty if the allegation went public.

“We don’t call the police right away, unless it’s so doggone obvious,” he said, according to the indictment.

According to the indictment, Schmidt also said that if students tried to raise allegations again that it would be “nipped pretty quick,” but that he “can’t speak to immature children and their decision-making skills.”

After that, four more students came forward with allegations.

When law enforcement launched an investigation into the incidents, they found that Grams’ personnel file had no information about the inquiries or the allegations made by the students.

All four school employees were, at the time of the incident, mandatory reporters of abuse because they were employees of a public school district.

Mandatory reporters are required by law to report suspected child abuse and neglect in Colorado.

The indictment said the failure to report hindered the law enforcement investigation.