Summit County Uber driver assaulted after asking passenger to wear mask

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Breckenridge police have launched an investigation after an Uber driver says he was assaulted by a passenger.

Mike McManus captured the altercation on his dash camera, after asking his passengers to put their masks on Monday night.

“I looked back and saw no masks on these people, and I asked them to put their masks on, and he got pretty belligerent, pretty quickly,” says McManus.

Video shows that rider asking McManus if he’s “afraid of the corona,” before telling him he’d put a mask on if they were pulled over by police.

The rider then smacks McManus on his arm while swearing at him repeatedly.

“Next thing I know, he hit me in the shoulder, and I look back and his wife, girlfriend, whatever — she was trying to hold him back,” says McManus. “Last night would have been quite different, I believe, if she hadn’t been in the car.”

Uber has a ‘No Mask. No Ride.’ policy, and requires passengers to wear masks for the entire duration of the trip.

Uber’s statement regarding the incident in Summit County.

“It’s not my law, it’s not your law, it’s what we have to do. And there’s just a lot of hate right now, with people not wanting to be told what to do,” says McManus.

McManus says he canceled the ride and returned the passengers to their original pick-up location.

An Uber spokesperson sent us the following statement, confirming the rider has been banned from the app.

“When we say ‘No Mask. No Ride’ we mean it. After this incident was reported to us, the rider’s access to the Uber app was removed.” — Uber Spokesperson



As of Tuesday night, Breckenridge police say no charges have been filed, but the investigation remains ongoing.