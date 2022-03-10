FRISCO, Colo. (KDVR) — Olivia Andreozzi slowly lifted the sliding door on a brightly colored red truck, then admitted that she was still learning her way around the rescue vehicle.

“I think it’s really cool to see other women in this position, myself included,” said Andreozzi. “I’m a big believer that once you see it, you can be it.”

When Andreozzi gets together with teammates, Lindsey Lesch and Sarah Butler, odds are good that someone in the back country is having a bad day. That’s the reality for these rookie members of the Summit Country Rescue Group.

“We’ve been the second-busiest team in the state. Because of the winter recreation opportunities we have, along with the summer (recreation opportunities), it seems like there’s a pretty steady stream (of calls for help) no matter the season,” said Lesch.

The Frisco-based nonprofit search and rescue organization answers calls for help. Its members are ready to assist in a rescue no matter what the circumstances or conditions.

“It’s wonderful to be able to help our community and folks who are stranded in the back country,” said Sarah Butler.

Each year, the Summit County Rescue Group adds recruits. What makes this class unique is that eight of the 13 new volunteers are women, which is a record.

“I hope that, for us, we can be inspiration for other women who want to join rescue teams and might be hesitant,” said Andreozzi.

The new class of recruits brings the total membership for the Summit Country Rescue Group to 75, 20 of which are women.

“These are elite folks, who have back country (rescue) skills and have been working on them for years. So, just to be able to be a part of that is an honor,” said Andreozzi.

For more information on this all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, or how you can donate to the Summit Country Rescue Group, go to their website summitcountyco.gov.