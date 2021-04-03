Summerlike weekend brings optimism to Denver restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — A stretch of summerlike weather in Colorado is pushing more people to outdoor patios after a tumultuous year for restaurants.

“People are feeling better, it’s like a new energy especially with vaccines coming out. People are happier, they feel a little more comfortable coming out,” said Renee Epps, General Manager at Colorado Campfire in Uptown.

Epps says their outdoor dining has been successful throughout the pandemic. She expects it will only get busier as more people are vaccinated.

“I worry less about getting other people sick, knowing that the most vulnerable people are protected. That gives me a little peace of mind,” said Alyssa Codd, a patron at Colorado Campfire.

More than a million Coloradans are now fully vaccinated and more than 1.6 million have received one dose. That data comes just as eligibility is expanded to everyone in the state 16 years and older.

“Customers we didn’t see before we’re starting to see now. Customers who when everything was going on they would only take to-go, now they’re starting to dine in,” said Conny Velazquez, Manager at Las Delicias in Uptown.

Velazquez says their popular rooftop patio wasn’t open until recently. Not having that seating hurt them as many customers didn’t feel comfortable dining indoors.

“We are having a lot more requests, a lot more calls of people trying to book the patio or make sure they can save a spot on the patio. It has been a big difference,” said Velazquez.