DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day weekend is here, which means pools will soon be opening up for summer but in order to do so, some indoor pools will have to close.

Denver Parks and Recreation say they have less than half of the necessary lifeguards to operate all 30 pools at full capacity, so 6 indoor pools will be closing.

These are the indoor pools closing on June 5:

Ashland Recreation Center : nearest DPR pools include Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park

: nearest DPR pools include Rude Recreation Center, Aztlan Recreation Center, Berkeley Park Central Park Recreation Center : nearest DPR pools include Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers

: nearest DPR pools include Montbello, Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Centers Scheitler Recreation Center : nearest DPR pools include Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center

: nearest DPR pools include Berkeley Park and Aztlan Recreation Center Twentieth Street Recreation Center : nearest DPR pools include Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park

: nearest DPR pools include Glenarm Recreation Center, Argo Park, Mestizo Curtis Park Washington Park Recreation Center : nearest DPR pools include Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park

: nearest DPR pools include Harvard Gulch, Harvey Park and Carla Madison Recreation Centers; Ruby Hill Park Montclair Recreation Center: nearest DPR pools include Cook Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

DPR will hold two more lifeguard certification courses to hopefully get more help, so if you are looking for a summer job, more information can be found here.

This also pushes back the opening date of the outdoor pool season to June 13th.

Boulder Parks and Recreation are experiencing similar staffing shortages as they were only about to hire about 65% of the lifeguard staff they need so they will not be opening Spruce pool this season.

They are hiring as well, starting at age 14. Those wishing to apply can do so here.

Loveland pools and Aurora pools also join the list of city pools in need of help this summer. Loveland recreation jobs can be searched here, while the City of Aurora recreation center lifeguard application can be found here.