Summer jobs open to people from all walks of life with the U.S. National Forest

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Summer 2021 job applications for 160 temporary positions with the White River National Forest will be accepted from Dec. 1 – 11, the U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday.

“These temporary positions are open to people across the country, and we want to make sure local residents know about this great opportunity to work for their local forest,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler.

Resource, recreation and support positions are some of the non-fire jobs that need to be filled for the summer of 2021.

Applications for temporary wildfire positions are being accepted now through Nov. 27. Open jobs include firefighters (called forestry technicians or aids), helitack crew members and dispatchers, according to the Forest Service.

The temporary wildfire positions are based in Grand Junction, Rifle, Eagle and Silverthorne. The season usually runs from April until late October, the Forest Service said.

“We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and of all abilities to join our workforce,” Stoeffler said. “Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different careers.”