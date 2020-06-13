Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period begins this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period will begin this weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies are partnering up once again to “crack down” on impaired drivers and prevent fatal crashes this summer.

CDOT says the three-month period between June and August has had the highest passenger vehicle fatality total of any other three-month period for the last four years.

The Summer Blitz enforcement period will continue through Monday, June 22.

“Nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities involve an impaired driver. We need Coloradans making safe choices when it comes to drinking and driving – for everyone’s well-being on the road,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. Working towards zero deaths means that we must all do our part. Lives depend on it.”

Last year’s Summer Blitz enforcement period resulted in a total of 585 DUI arrests from 108 agencies across Colorado.

This year’s enforcement period will include more than 77 law enforcement agencies.

“Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers throughout this enforcement period,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want Coloradans, residents, and visitors to enjoy the summer, but it is our job to ensure drivers on Colorado roads are safe, and not driving impaired. Please help us lower fatal crash numbers by always traveling with a sober driver.”

The Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period is part of CDOT’s The Heat Is On traffic safety campaign on impaired driving.

This campaign is aimed at keeping drivers aware of their consumption of alcohol and off of the road when impaired.

For more information on CDOT’s efforts this summer, click here.