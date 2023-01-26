DENVER (KDVR) — Forecasted lows are expected to drop below zero on Monday morning in the Denver weather forecast. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said the biggest impact of an incoming storm system will be the cold temperatures. High temperatures will drop from 40 on Friday to just under 15 on Monday, with overnight lows dropping to single digits and below zero.

Monday morning could see temperatures drop to minus 3 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather team said anyone who expects to spend time outside Monday morning should be prepared for the subzero temperatures.

Snow chances arrive on the Front Range Saturday night, with up to an inch of accumulation possible.

Light snow chances continue for the start of the workweek from overnight Sunday into Monday with little to no accumulation along the Front Range, according to the Pinpoint Weather team. Then a big cooldown moves in on Sunday with highs struggling to get out of the upper teens with cloudy skies.

Along with subzero lows, highs on Monday will be cold, only making it to the middle teens with cloudy skies. Smaller chances for snow are here on Monday night with minimal accumulations by Tuesday morning.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast shows single-digit lows continue Tuesday night, but temperatures continue to warm the next day.