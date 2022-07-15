DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department has issued a medina alert for a car involved in a hit and run with a scooter.

At 8:23 p.m. Thursday, police reported a green 2011 Subaru Outback struck a scooter rider at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Lincoln Street and did not stay on the scene. The intersection sits northwest of the Capitol.

The scooter rider suffered serious injuries from the collision, according to police.

Police snapped the photo of the exact car wanted in a scooter hit-and-run (Photo: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver. The car is believed to have damage to the front end and possibly on the windshield. The Subaru has the Colorado license plate CKIB02.

Police said the Subaru was driven by a white man in his 40s with a bald head and glasses. Anyone who has seen the car or driver is asked to call 911.