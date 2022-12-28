ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in Adams County are thankful they were sleeping upstairs when a Subaru crashed into the family room.

“I heard a loud boom then felt a shake and then there was a car in the middle of my front room,” Lacey Argon, who has lived in this condo for a year and a half, said.

Thankfully, no one was severely injured. The driver of the Subaru had to be extricated from the car and suffered minor injuries but didn’t need to be transported.

The Subaru went 5 feet into the home. The gas in the home had to be turned off and Argon said they won’t be able to return until that gets fixed. Argon said they believe it’ll be weeks.

“I was wondering if my niece is OK or if my son is down there and I thank the lord he wasn’t and she also was OK,” Argon said.

Argon said the man who crashed into her home is her neighbor. What led up to the driver going into the home is still under investigation.

“Its unfair that he gets to drive home and be in his home and now we don’t have one for the moment,” Argon said.

When the crash happened, Argon was asleep upstairs with her son. She said her niece was sleeping downstairs and saw the whole thing happen.

“My niece was sleeping on the couch. She saw it and started screaming. So, I ran down thinking the fire place blew up,” Argon said.

Her family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of everything ruined in the crash inside the home. The GoFundMe will also help the family while they are displaced.

“It was just Christmas and we did everything we could to make the Christmas the best for our kids. Its just one thing after another,” Argon said.

Argon said a lot of Christmas presents she had just purchased for her son were ruined.