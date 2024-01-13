DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department responded to a water main leak caused by extreme cold on Saturday.

The leak occurred near South Leyden Street and East Exposition Avenue.

DFD shared photos of the leak, in which water was flooding the road and appeared to be coming from a fire hydrant.

Denver Water was on the scene to shut off the water.

Is that steam?

The water probably wasn’t exactly hot, but it was warmer than freezing and certainly warmer than the air above it.

That’s why it might appear like steam is coming off the water, but Scott Denning, an atmospheric science professor at Colorado State University, explains in a report that real steam is very hot water vapor.

According to Denning’s report, water evaporates from the warmer body of water into the cold, dry air above, creating condensation in the air that looks like steam or fog.

“As soon as this invisible gas rises even just a little bit above the relatively warm water, it hits air that is much colder and can’t hold much vapor, so the vapor condenses into microscopic droplets of liquid water in the air,” Denning wrote.

