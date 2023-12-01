DENVER (KDVR) — Good news for classic rockers: Foreigner, John Waite and Styx are coming to Ball Arena next summer.

It’s been 10 years since Styx and Foreigner went on tour together, according to a release from Live Nation, and the bands are performing together for the last time ever for the Renegades and Juke Box Heroes Tour in 2024.

Luckily, Coloradans will have a chance to see the classic rock legends one last time when they stop by Denver on June 25, 2024.

“It’ll be a great time had by all,” founding member and lead guitarist of Foreigner Mick Jones said in a release.

According to the release, Foreigner has at least 16 top 30 hits, with more Billboard Top 10 hits than Journey and just as many as Fleetwood Mac, and has topped charts for over 40 years.

“As we continue on with our Farewell Tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better,” Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen said in a release.

Styx has also had hits on the top charts for over four decades and boasts an average of over 100 shows a year, according to the release. They were the first group to score four triple-platinum albums in a row with The Grand Illusion (1977), Pieces of Eight (1978), Cornerstone (1979) and Paradise Theater (1981).

John Waite, who has had a successful career both as a solo artist and as the lead singer of The Babys and Bad English, said in a release he is “Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it — be there!”

General tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. VIP packages can be purchased with presales beginning Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

The different VIP packages include various fan experiences like on-stage seating for the first three Foreigner songs, a pre-show backstage tour, a question and answer session, a socially distanced photo op, exclusive merchandise, an official VIP laminate, an autographed item, early entry to the venue and more.