WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — You might already be digesting your Thanksgiving Day meal — and by now, you might have already finished off seconds.

Fitness experts said you can burn some of those calories off with chores you are already doing around your home.

“One of the great things about Thanksgiving is that there is a lot of opportunity for some high-protein dishes,” Lena Hangge said.

Hangge and her colleague, Caleb Kinney-Woods, are personal fitness trainers at Lifetime Fitness in Westminster.

Don’t forget to drink water

Thanksgiving sees many meals eaten, sometimes in one sitting, but there’s a chance to curb the negative impact of so many carbs, sugars and calories.

“For every sugary drink that you drink, drink a glass of water,” Hangge said. “Don’t forget about water, people. Stay hydrated.”

Once that meal is in your system, Hangge and Kinney-Woods call it an opportunity to fuel an active day and burn some calories.

“Don’t get lost that you have to do this long gruesome workout. It really doesn’t need to be that,” Kinney-Woods said.

Get moving, even at home

Things you’re already doing at home can be incorporated into an active day.

“Any kind of movement, it’s also going to improve your body’s ability to have better digestion throughout the rest of the day,” Kinney-Woods said.

If you’re moving, you’re doing Thanksgiving right: It’s the key to burning that abundance of calories from your meal — or meals.

“During the commercial breaks, go do a couple of sets of stairs,” Hangge said. “Get that heart rate up.”

There is no rule that says you have to be at a gym to get the benefits of activities you’re already doing at home.

“Consistency is always key,” Kinney-Woods said. “Even if it’s small bits here and there, you can never go wrong, as long as you’re continuing to move throughout that whole day.”

Daily calorie consumption should usually top out at 2,000 per day. On Thanksgiving Day, twice or even up to three times that amount can be consumed — between 4,000 to 6,000 calories.