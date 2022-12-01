DENVER (KDVR) – The unofficial “Mr. Unlimited” has not had the easiest start to Mile High City life, and according to a recent survey, he may be earning a less-than-appealing reputation.

A survey that deemed the fans of the Denver Broncos as the sixth least rude fan base in the NFL also shed some light on a topic that may make a member of that same fan base a little less cordial.

NJ.Bet asked 1,150 Americans who regularly watch the NFL how they felt about the league’s quarterback’s regarding how easily they are offended. Will the top 10 surprise you?

Top 10 most easily offended quarterbacks in the NFL

Tom Brady (Tampa Bay) Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

(Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Wilson may not have topped out the list, but beating out the GOAT in this category, Tom Brady, may be a win depending on who you are.

With 10 games under his belt so far this season, Wilson has made just 2,369 passing yards and a paltry eight touchdowns in total. Compare this to what ESPN projected for his season — 4,089 passing yards and 30 touchdowns — and you can see where these accusations on his attitude may be stemming from.