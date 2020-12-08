Study shows increased tech use as a kid does not necessarily predict tech ‘addiction’ as an adult

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — During this pandemic, many parents are worried about the amount of time their kids are spending with technology or playing video games.

But new research conducted at University of Colorado Boulder found the time spent with technology as kids had very little effect on tech use as adults.

“If during this pandemic your kids are using devices more, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to be a really heavy user of technology ten years down the road, but rather it’s very much shaped by your current circumstances,” said researcher Stefanie Mollborn, a professor of sociology.

Researchers also found that restrictions placed on kids by their parents did very little to impact use as adults.

Mollborn says increased access and increased screen time as adolescents were weak predictors. “Really weak,” she said, “which was very surprising to us.”

One of Mollborn’s key takeaways from the study was that lasting tech “addiction” does not appear to be widespread.

Of course, that is not a green light for all night gaming.

Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer of Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center and the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver said, “I think parents should limit the amount of time kids play video games, and should be very diligent about doing so.”

“Kids are using a lot more screen time, so they are not being very physically active,” Dr. Washington said.

Child Psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler agrees, and worries about impacts on mental health.

“I don’t know that today’s parents are as concerned about future, adult technology use, as they are with the effects that they see with current use in childhood and adolescence. While this study may reflect that use as children is not a strong predictor for use as adults, I think parents seeing their kids unable to socialize, feeling poorly about themselves, being less motivated and interacting less with others are more their concerns. I wouldn’t want anyone to take away from these findings that screen time doesn’t matter in childhood,” Dr Ziegler said.

But during this time of social distancing, video games and technology are some of the main ways that kids interact, and Mollborn thinks that should be considered.

“If they are using that game to find a way to interact with their friends during the pandemic, to me, I’m like oh there’s a real developmental purpose there,” she said.