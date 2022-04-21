DENVER (KDVR) — A new study from the American Lung Association looks at air quality across the country, and several Denver metro communities made the list for some of the worst ozone conditions in America.

This comes as no surprise after the Environmental Protection Agency moved to move the Front Range corridor from a “serious” to “severe” violator of ozone standards.

The EPA has set a date for May 9 for the first round of public hearings. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the change.

According to the American Lung Association’s State of Air report for 2022, the Denver-Aurora area is the seventh worst in the country for ozone pollution, trailing major metro areas including Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Diego.

Over the past six reports, more western cities and fewer eastern cities are trending toward severe ozone pollution.

The study also highlights the worst counties in the country for ozone pollution. Jefferson County ranked ninth worst, and Douglas County ranked 23rd.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction are tied as the 13th best for nighttime air quality and particle pollution. Cheyenne Wyoming ranked No. 1.

Courtesy: American Lung Association

You can read the full report and see which Colorado counties had the worst pollution and ozone levels from 2018 to 2020 above.