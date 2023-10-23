DENVER (KDVR) — A new study found that California is actually safer than Colorado.

WalletHub found which states were considered the safest in America. Denver has dealt with its fair share of crime since the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to WalletHub, it is one of the least safe states in the U.S.

Out of the 50 states, Colorado ranked toward the bottom at No. 43.

To determine which states are the safest to live in, WalletHub looked at five key metrics: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Colorado had the worst ranking among all 50 states for personal and residential safety. WalletHub defined personal and residence safety as the number of assaults, thefts, murders and mass shootings per capita in the state.

Recently, Denver was one of the major cities with the most homicides, beating out cities like New York City and Detroit.

Denver ranked 11th for the highest homicide rates per capita.

Denver is also among the top 10 cities for auto theft, property crime and rape. A study from the Common Sense Institute, a free-market think tank and policy analysis group, that was published in February found that crime rates spiked over the pandemic and have continued to rise.

Denver has the third-highest auto theft rate, the sixth-highest overall property crime rate and the 10th-highest rate of rape.

On the positive side, WalletHub found that Colorado was among the top 20 states for financial safety.

Safest states in US

Vermont Maine New Hampshire Utah Massachusetts Connecticut Hawaii Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming

Least safe states in US

Louisiana Mississippi Arkansas Texas Florida Alabama Oklahoma Colorado Montana Missouri

Colorado’s total score out of 100 was 42.22.